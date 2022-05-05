Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) to announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,096 shares of company stock worth $334,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

