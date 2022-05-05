Zacks: Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $233,400,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,638,000 after buying an additional 392,120 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.