Zacks: Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) to post sales of $241.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the highest is $242.50 million. Paylocity posted sales of $186.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $832.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $833.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.00 and its 200 day moving average is $224.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

