Zacks: Analysts Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.57). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 144,054 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,075,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,527 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 926,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $16.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $797.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

