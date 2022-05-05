Zacks: Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sientra by 921.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Sientra stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.14.
Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
