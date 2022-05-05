Zacks: Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sientra by 921.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.