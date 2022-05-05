Zacks: Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Tattooed Chef posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 665,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $708.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

