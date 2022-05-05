Zacks: Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $931.64 Million

Brokerages expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $931.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $970.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $890.00 million. Middleby reported sales of $758.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Middleby by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Middleby by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $162.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.55. Middleby has a 1-year low of $145.31 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

