Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIP. Cowen cut their price target on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Arteris has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

