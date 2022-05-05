Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post $1.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.64. Brinker International reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $2,334,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

