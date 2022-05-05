Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.43. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,101. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period.

Shares of CARG opened at $37.06 on Monday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

