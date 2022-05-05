Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $34.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $15.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $213.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $238.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $429.34 million, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $513.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $230,946.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $211,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

