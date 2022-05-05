Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.82 million.

PWSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,438,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,373,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,076,000.

PWSC stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About PowerSchool (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.