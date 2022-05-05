Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $13.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

