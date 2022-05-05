Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will report sales of $20.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230,000.00 and the highest is $40.20 million. Prothena reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12,537.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $59.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $95.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $112.95 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

PRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

