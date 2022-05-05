Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is ($1.70). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($3.91) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE UAL opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

