Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will report $215.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.62 million. Virtus Investment Partners posted sales of $210.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year sales of $881.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.60 million to $896.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $846.15 million to $980.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virtus Investment Partners.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS.

VRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $183.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $173.86 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.45 and its 200 day moving average is $264.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.