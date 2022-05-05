Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.83.

Waters stock opened at $342.47 on Monday. Waters has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,423,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

