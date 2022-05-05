Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.52 Million

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) to post sales of $658.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $674.13 million and the lowest is $635.30 million. Woodward posted sales of $556.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD stock opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

