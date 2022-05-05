Zacks: Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the lowest is $4.12 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,099,000 after buying an additional 224,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DXC Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after buying an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,486,000 after purchasing an additional 327,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

