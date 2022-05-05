Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Edison International reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after buying an additional 188,761 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after buying an additional 691,686 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

