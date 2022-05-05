Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will report $20.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.79 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $90.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $152.00 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 in the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

