Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will report $20.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.79 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $90.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $152.00 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTA opened at $62.38 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

