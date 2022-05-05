Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $40.99 on Monday. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.