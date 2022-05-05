Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) to report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $3.30 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $14.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.71.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $149.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.97.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.