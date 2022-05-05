Zacks: Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) will post $165.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.89 million and the lowest is $164.64 million. Groupon reported sales of $263.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $821.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.41 million to $861.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $920.11 million, with estimates ranging from $840.67 million to $962.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $580.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.11. Groupon has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Jan Barta acquired 82,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,859,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,061,833 shares of company stock worth $21,103,685 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Groupon by 19.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,753 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Groupon by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

