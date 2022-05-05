Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $647.78 Million

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) to report sales of $647.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.80 million and the lowest is $641.76 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $410.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

