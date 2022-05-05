Zacks: Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.01). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.
In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $46,040.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $1,247,804 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HCAT stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $59.50.
About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
