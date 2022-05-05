Zacks: Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.01). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $46,040.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $1,247,804 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.