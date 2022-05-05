Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.03 Million

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) will announce sales of $499.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $486.33 million and the highest is $519.50 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $476.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.