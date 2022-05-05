Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $499.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $486.33 million and the highest is $519.50 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $476.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

