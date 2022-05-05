Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will report sales of $546.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $563.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $318.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICU Medical.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.
In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 51.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 534.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $231,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ICUI opened at $213.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.31. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00.
ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.
