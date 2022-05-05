Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. LendingClub posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,766 shares of company stock valued at $511,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

