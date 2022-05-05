Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

