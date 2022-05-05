Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.31). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.20) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.