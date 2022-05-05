Zacks: Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $169.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $173.27 million. SP Plus posted sales of $128.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $685.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $698.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $730.09 million, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $732.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SP Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SP stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $682.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,748 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 652,774 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 138,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SP Plus by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in SP Plus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

