Zacks: Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.52 Million

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) to announce $658.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $635.30 million to $674.13 million. Woodward reported sales of $556.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

