Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

XENE stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

