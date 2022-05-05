Zacks Investment Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BVXV. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

