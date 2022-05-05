Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) to Sell

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ ICVX opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Icosavax will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 42,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $299,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,725.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 175,318 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICVX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,011,000. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

