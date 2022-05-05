Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) to Hold

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of IsoPlexis stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 11.67 and a quick ratio of 9.88. IsoPlexis has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,637,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $22,579,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at $16,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $7,392,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

