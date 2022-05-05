Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to Hold

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Issuer Direct stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

