Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Sell

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LBPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.