Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) to Hold

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of MNTK opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -425.52 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

