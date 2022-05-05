Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Hold

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NATI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

National Instruments stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $3,215,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.