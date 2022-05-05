Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) to Sell

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

RBOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 28.56.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,842 shares of company stock worth $152,359 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

