Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Sell

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $174,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 380,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.