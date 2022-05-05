Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Sell

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. Magnite has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Magnite by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

