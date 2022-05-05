Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Hold

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s first quarter results were driven by solid momentum across Measurement solutions. Strength across the national and digital measurement category contributed well to Measurement revenues growth. Also, growing traction across local products contributed well. Further, improving Sports business aided the performance of Impact Marketing Solutions which contributed well to the top-line growth. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue driving business growth. Notably, Nielsen entered into an agreement for its acquisition by a consortium of private equity firms. However, challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 10,510,800 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $1,934,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nielsen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $3,541,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

