Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) to Hold

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

