Zacks Investment Research Lowers Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Hold

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 181,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,353,298 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth about $911,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $256,139,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

