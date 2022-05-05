Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Hold

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.00) to €5.55 ($5.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.99.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

