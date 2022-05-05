Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Buy

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, "Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. "

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LXFR. StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

